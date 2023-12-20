Local care home Christmas Fayre 'Full of Festive Spirit'

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Glebefields care home in Drayton, Banbury to enjoy a wonderful Christmas Fayre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There were all kinds of stalls on offer manned by volunteers, friends and family. The local independent craft stalls added a touch of creativity, and the excitement of a visiting Santa and tempting Tombola kept the energy high!

The Glebefields hospitality team homemade cake stall was a sweet delight, and the hot refreshments, especially the favourite mulled wine, along with mince pies, warmed all our hearts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A special shout out to our lovely resident Ivy, who nailed the "Guess How Many Sweets in a Jar" game, hitting the sweet spot with 93 chocolates! The village stalls were a hit, offering cosy knitted wear, beautifully decorated pots, paintings, cakes, sweets, crafts, and gem jewellery. The festive spirit was in full swing as Santa put everyone on the 'Good List'.

Glebefields Christmas Fayre

The team at Glebefields care home would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who either manned a stall, donated a raffle prize or who came along to support the home. There was a fantastic festive atmosphere throughout the day and in total the home raised over £314 which will go towards enhancing the residents' Life Enrichment Activities for 2024.