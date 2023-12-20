Local care home Christmas Fayre 'Full of Festive Spirit'
and live on Freeview channel 276
There were all kinds of stalls on offer manned by volunteers, friends and family. The local independent craft stalls added a touch of creativity, and the excitement of a visiting Santa and tempting Tombola kept the energy high!
The Glebefields hospitality team homemade cake stall was a sweet delight, and the hot refreshments, especially the favourite mulled wine, along with mince pies, warmed all our hearts.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A special shout out to our lovely resident Ivy, who nailed the "Guess How Many Sweets in a Jar" game, hitting the sweet spot with 93 chocolates! The village stalls were a hit, offering cosy knitted wear, beautifully decorated pots, paintings, cakes, sweets, crafts, and gem jewellery. The festive spirit was in full swing as Santa put everyone on the 'Good List'.
The team at Glebefields care home would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who either manned a stall, donated a raffle prize or who came along to support the home. There was a fantastic festive atmosphere throughout the day and in total the home raised over £314 which will go towards enhancing the residents' Life Enrichment Activities for 2024.
Nisha Shaji, General Manager at the home, said: “At Glebefields care home we are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with everyone’s hard work was a resounding success! Thank you to everyone who contributed and participated, making it a very merry and memorable event for all.”