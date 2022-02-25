Local Banbury theatre group Odyssey Juniors to host Matilda Jr performance this weekend

Odyssey Juniors are back on stage at Wykham Theatre at Wykham Park Academy in Banbury this weekend. (Submitted photo)

The award winning local theatre group is staging Matilda Jr with a fantastic cast of young performers aged 8 to 13.

This is a new version of the hit show from the West End designed specifically to be performed by a younger age group, and contains popular songs including 'Naughty,' 'When I Grow Up' and 'Revolting Children.'

Andy Aldcroft, one of the creative team from Odyssey, said: "It's brilliant to be working with these kids again, and be back on the stage. They are a hugely talented group, and it's going to be an amazing show."