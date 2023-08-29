Members of the public are to get a rare opportunity to see archeology in action at a unique, hidden 17th century water garden and park near Banbury.

Archaeologist Dr Stephen Wass will be showcasing the results of ten years of excavation which have revealed the site of the ‘House of Diversion’ created by Sir Anthony Cope after the Civil War to show off his scientific interests and entertain like-minded friends from Oxford’s scientific community.

Set within an impressive renaissance garden, created by the influential Cope family to entertain the likes of King James I and his court, the House of Diversion has revealed some unique discoveries including the only known collection of over 60 terracotta garden urns, recovered from the moat surrounding the building.

Visitors will be able to discover more about the Copes of Hanwell and the dramatic tale of intrigue and sibling rivalry which led to both the destruction and ultimately the survival of this amazing site.

Dr Stephen Wass has led an amazing archeological project at Hanwell Castle over the last decade

The event on September 9-10 takes place at Hanwell Castle.

Those attending will be able to view the excavations, talk to the archaeologists and see a superb collection of finds in the pop-up museum.

They will meet the Sealed Knot’s ‘Lord John Robartes Hys Regiment of Foote’ who will display aspects of military and civilian life in the seventeenth century.

Music will be played on instruments of the period including work probably composed at Hanwell by virtuoso violinist Thomas Baltzar - the Jimmy Hendrix of his day, who made the Castle his home during the 1650s before being summoned to London to lead the Kings Music for Charles II.

Archeologists at work in the fascinating, historic grounds of Hanwell Castle

Visitors will also be invited to take part in the hunt for the royalist spy and secret agent Richard Allestree who used Hanwell as a safe house while ferrying money and letters of support between royalist supporters and King Charles II in waiting in France.

And they will be able to visit the Hanwell Community Observatory, keeping the scientific traditions of Hanwell alive with its impressive array of astronomical equipment

enjoy a great family day out with something for all.