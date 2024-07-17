Live music, kids entertainment and delicious foods planned for return of Brackley Summer Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brackley’s Summer Festival is set to return next week (Saturday, July 27) with a day packed full of live music, children’s entertainment and delicious foods.

Organised by the Brackley Round Table, the Summer Festival will take place at Magdalen College School in Brackley from 12pm to 8pm.

The event costs adults £10, is free for kids, and has been described by the organisers as an ‘unforgettable experience for all ages’.

A spokesperson for the Brackley Round Table said: “Prepare for a day of sunshine, joy, and entertainment as this year's festival is packed with activities, music, food, and more.”

Brackley's Summer Festival returns on Saturday, July 27.

The festival offers a variety of engaging activities for children throughout the day; these include face painting, games and craft stations.

There will also be a rodeo challenge, bouncy castles, a cork shooter and several community stalls selling a wide range of items.

For adults, live music from Holly Marie, Conundrum, Funk Odyssey and more will go perfectly alongside the range of mouth-watering food on offer.

Alongside the gourmet burgers and vegan delights for sale in the food village, there will be a bar featuring a variety of 30 beers and ciders, wines, and cocktails.

Tickets are available online and on the day. All profits from ticket sales will go to local charities and help put on the Santa routes.

The festival was formerly known as the Brackley Beer Festival; however, following feedback from the community, the Brackley Round Table changed the name and direction of the festival to make it more family-oriented.

For more information, visit the website here.