Live events set to return to Banbury's The Mill Arts Centre this autumn

Banbury’s The Mill Arts Centre has confirmed that final repairs to its auditorium floor are now set in motion and that live events will return to the theatre this autumn.

The theatre and cultural hub’s auditorium has remained closed since it was damaged by flooding in January.

Since then, shows planned for The Mill have taken place at a pop-up theatre inside Woodgreen Leisure Centre.

In a letter published yesterday (August 19), the theatre thanked people for their patience and announced that it plans to return to The Mill this autumn.

It also thanked Cherwell District Council, Legacy Leisure and Banbury Cross Indoor Bowls Club for enabling it to continue residency at Woodgreen Leisure Centre until the end of September.

A spokesperson for The Mill said: “We are thankful to be able to confirm that the final stage of the repairs to the auditorium floor has now been set in motion, and we are very much looking forward to being able to resume live events back at The Mill this autumn.

“Our team are currently working on transferring the September shows and events over to The Mill at Woodgreen and will be contacting existing ticket holders over the next few days to confirm arrangements.

“We look forward to welcoming you to one of our activities or events very soon.”

The Mill has also reminded people that its Café Bar, exhibitions, classes and workshop programme will continue as normal at the canalside venue throughout September, while its shows and events programme will take place at Woodgreen Leisure Centre.

For more information, visit: https://www.themillartscentre.co.uk/