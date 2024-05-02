Live bands, drag queens and quizzes planned for Banbury's first ever Pride event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The town’s first Pride event will take place in Butchers Row in the town centre from Friday, May 31 until Sunday, June 2.

Celebrations will begin at 8pm on Friday, but the main party will take place on Saturday from 12pm until late and on Sunday between 12pm and 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The street will be closed off, and tables and chairs will be placed outside for people to enjoy the entertainment.

Banbury's first ever Pride event is due to take place at the end of the month.

Chair of the Banbury Pride committee, Tom Staples, said: “I am so pleased we’ve been able to make this happen. It’s a real show of support for the LGBTQIA+ community in Banbury.

“The response has already been phenomenal and we are so grateful to the local people and businesses who are sponsoring the event, and we welcome more to come forward.

“We have events planned all weekend during the day and evening, there will be live bands, drag queens, karaoke, quizzes and more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music will take place outside on Butchers Row as well as inside The Coach and Horses, The Banbury Cross Inn and The Apothecary Tap.

The Banbury Pride committee (L to R) Rebecca, Dan, Carl, Tom, Sarah, Jack and James.

Entertainment on Saturday evening will include 80s pop enthusiasts Synthanasia, singers Paul Lyon and Hollie Marie and DJ Birch.

On Sunday, there is music from the Hot Sauce Rhythm and Brass band, a quiz, and more.

Tom added: “We really want to lay the foundations this year to make this an annual event. We can’t wait to show the best of Banbury.”