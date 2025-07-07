Tour manager Ronnie Johnson is enjoying a look back 40 years to Live Aid - the best rock concert ever for 50 lucky Banbury fans. But he nearly had to hand the tickets back!

The ‘global juke box’ took place on July 13, 1985 at Wembley Stadium and Ronnie – then tour manager of Jeffs Travel, Banbury – was given the bonus of attending the hospitality area, mingling with the countless stars and celebrities of the day.

"At one point it was like a dream; I was at the bar in the hospitality area between Tim Rice, dripping in gold jewellery and football legend Kenny Dalglish, with Tony Hadley and the Status Quo boys queuing behind me and along the bar Roger Daltrey with whom I had a cracking photo, arms around each other and thumbs up – to my horror the photo did not come out when sent for development!” he said.

"It was billed as the biggest rock event the world would ever see. It was a benefit concert organised by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to raise funds for relief of the ongoing Ethiopian famine,” said Ronnie.

Live Aid was held simultaneously at Wembley Stadium in London (attended by 72,000 people) and John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, USA attended by 89,000 people.

“The event began at midday at Wembley Stadium with a fanfare for Prince Charles and Princess Diana and then it was over to veteran rockers Status Quo who opened with their hit Rockin’ All Over The World in front of a global audience,” said Ronnie.

“Each act had 20 minutes and whilst all put on a show, some acts gave blistering performances, no more than Queen and Freddie Mercury. U2 established themselves as a pre-eminent live group, a highlight being Bono jumping off stage to dance with a girl in the crowd. It was later revealed that he actually jumped down because he saw the girl being crushed as people pushed forward,” he said.

“Phil Collins appeared with Sting at Wembley before getting on the Concorde and flying to the USA to appear on stage at Philadelphia – What a day!

“Looking back it was strange - interest in tickets was somewhat slow but built into a crescendo as the media realised the magnitude of what was developing as more and more acts came forward to perform.

“I actually went to the Harvey Goldsmith offices in London a few weeks prior to sale to organise a group booking. As it was prior to real technology I was literally listed for 50 tickets and payment to be made on the Monday after the subscribed Saturday sale day.

"When this day came along the event was everywhere, global interest and tickets were going to be like gold dust and I had 50 for the Banbury community!

“I sold out in 15 minutes and my heart nearly stopped. receiving a phone call a few minutes later from Harvey Goldsmith offices saying they needed the tickets back as they had been overwhelmed with demand!

“If there was ever a time my skill of being friendly and art of persuasion came to the fore, this was the moment. I paid for tickets there and then and that shocking and frightening moment is now a distant memory!

“On the concert day, the coach left Banbury early morning. The pure joy and anticipation on the faces of the Banbury contingent as we travelled to Wembley was magic with everyone full of expectation - and for me personally it was an event that has stayed with me ever since.

"The 16-hour music marathon was beamed live to 1.5 billion people worldwide and raised £30 million to help the starving in Africa. Over the years when the Live Aid subject has come up in conversation I excitedly state ‘I was there’, singing, dancing, cheering and clapping at an unrivalled event - the day the world came together as one. In our present difficult times it is maybe that unity we should all remember and hope to achieve,” said Ronnie.

“I will finish with Bob Geldof’s rallying cry for donations for the event ‘Don’t go to the pub tonight – please stay in and give us your money’ – classic Sir Bob Geldof!”

Live aid was a movement that started with the release of the successful charity single Do They Know It's Christmas? in December 1984. According to Wikipedia, on the same day, concerts inspired by the initiative were held in other countries, such as the Soviet Union, Canada, Japan, Yugoslavia, Austria, Australia, and West Germany. It was one of the largest satellite link-ups and television broadcasts of all time. An estimated audience of 1.9bn people in 150 nations watched the live broadcast, nearly 40 percent of the world population.

In October 1984, images of hundreds of thousands of people starving to death in Ethiopia were shown in Michael Buerk's BBC reports on the 1984 famine (Wikipedia). Buerk's report described it as ‘a biblical famine in the 20th century’ and ‘the closest thing to hell on Earth’. The reports featured a young nurse, Claire Bertschinger, who, surrounded by 85,000 starving people, told of her sorrow of having to decide which children would be allowed access to the limited food supplies in the feeding station and which were too sick to be saved. She would put a little mark on the children who got chosen, with Geldof stating of her at the time, "In her was vested the power of life and death. She had become God-like and that is unbearable for anyone." Traumatised by what she experienced she did not speak about it for two decades, recalling in 2005: "I felt like a Nazi sending people to the death camps. Why was I in this situation? Why was it possible in this time of plenty that some have food and some do not? It is not right."