Lifelong animal ban for Banbury owner who left dogs to starve in squalid conditions

A Banbury dog owner has been banned from keeping animals for life after leaving four dogs to starve in squalid conditions.

Four French bulldogs were abandoned in shocking conditions. The man, Nicholas Bailey Parker, 34, of Cromwell Road, has been banned from keeping animals for life.

The dogs were discovered inside an address in Omaha Drive in Exeter. Two were already dead, while the two surviving dogs were severely underweight and in need of urgent care.

Parker pleaded guilty to an animal welfare offence, following an investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA.

One of the dogs rescued by the RSPCA

RSPCA Inspector Jim Farr visited the address on June 19 last year alongside police and the housing association.

Two live dogs and the body of a dead dog had been removed on June 14 by police, who had with concerns the bodies of other dogs may still be inside the filthy and cluttered property.

Once inside, Inspector Farr discovered the decomposing body of a dead dog in one of the rooms.

He said: “Prior to entry we all accessed the back garden which was unkempt and cluttered with discarded personal items and rubbish. A shed to the bottom of the garden was full of discarded rubbish.

The second dog rescued by the RSPCA, starving and living in squalid conditions

“Looking through the back kitchen window and the back patio door we could see that the property was in a filthy state. It appeared that the ceilings for these rooms had come down.There was growth of what appeared to be mould on both of the interior kitchen and patio door windows.

“Inside the downstairs was extremely filthy with a build-up of rubbish. The growth of mould on some of the walls was extensive. My movement was restricted due to the chaotic placement of rubbish and personal items .

“Upstairs, the floor was also filthy and cluttered with all sorts of personal items and rubbish. Faeces could be seen in the majority of the rooms.

“Inside one of the rooms, I sadly found the body of a male French bulldog crossbred dog.”

One of the pictures released of the conditions the dogs had been left in

The bodies of the deceased dogs, Luther and Piper, were examined by a vet. Post mortem examination revealed them to be emaciated.

The two surviving dogs, Peach and Finger, gained weight and condition in RSPCA care and have been rehomed.

Alongside the ban, which Parker can not appeal to be lifted for 15 years, he was sentenced to seven months custody, suspended for 15 months, 100 hours unpaid work and up to 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement days when sentenced at Exeter Crown Court on October 13.

Sentencing, Judge James Patrick said: “This is one of the most extraordinary cases I’ve ever had to deal with. Extraordinary because of the suffering sustained by four animals that were your responsibility; also because of the life experiences you yourself have suffered. As a child you discovered your father dead; as a young adult your mother died, your brother soon afterwards; that combination of trauma has created a shadow over your life.”

The French Bulldogs had been left in atrocious conditions

Parker was said to have been struggling with care responsibilities while his partner was unwell at the time of the neglect and had left the dogs behind when he moved out.

The judge added: “This was prolonged neglect – there was a deliberate disregard for the welfare of the animals.”