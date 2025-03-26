Library manager near Banbury receives praise for improving wellbeing in her community

A library manager from near Banbury has been nominated for an award for her work improving health and wellbeing in her community.

Karen Seymour of Hook Norton Library has been recognised by the Libraries Connected charity for her work encouraging library visitors to improve their physical and mental health.

Karen’s positive influence in her area is connected to the Making Every Contact Count (MECC) initiative launched by the Royal Society for Public Health and endorsed by Oxfordshire County Council.

The initiative aims to encourage public-facing workers to promote positive health and wellbeing changes to members of the public.

Karen was nominated for the award alongside Witney Library Manager Jake Tilling.

Ansaf Azhar, Oxfordshire County Council’s director of public health and communities, said: “Libraries are community hubs where thousands of conversations take place every day between staff, volunteers and library customers. MECC is perfectly placed to fit into these conversations and support people with their health and wellbeing.

“Jake and Karen have led our programme for almost six years on top of their roles as branch managers. In that time, they’ve helped us to train 44 MECC champions, resulting in almost 10,000 interactions per year.

“Together they have worked very closely to transform what we offer and improve health outcomes of their local communities. It is an excellent example of the benefits of collaborative working between the public health team and the library service.

“The nomination is a much-deserved recognition of their brilliant work, and we wish both Jake and Karen every success.”

Karen will find out if she has won the award at the Libraries Connected annual seminar on June 10.