The West Oxfordshire alliance of Liberal Democrat, Labour, and Green councillors will continue to lead the district council in the area.

The Liberal Democrat, Labour, and Green groups have reaffirmed their commitment to continuing the administration that was formed last year to run the council, including an executive made up of councillors from each of the three parties that ran the council last year.

Cllr Andy Graham, leader of the council, said: "I am really pleased to be continuing to run your council as part of an alliance of councillors from across the political spectrum to get the best for West Oxfordshire. We set an ambitious council plan last year, which we will now be pushing forward to deliver on behalf of residents and businesses in the district.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Over the next year, we will be focusing on delivering a local plan in partnership with residents that really understands how we want the future of West Oxfordshire to be, along with action for more affordable homes, tackling the climate emergency, boosting our local economy, supporting our communities, and improving our services.

Cllr Rosie Pearson (Green Party), Cllr Andy Graham (Liberal Democrats) and Cllr Duncan Enright (Labour and Co-operative).

"We made great progress last year, and I am confident that together we will continue to achieve great things for the area we all love while also providing the council services we all expect."