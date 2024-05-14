Lib Dem, Labour and Green groups maintain hold on West Oxfordshire District Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The West Oxfordshire Alliance made up of Liberal Democrat, Labour and Green Party councillors will continue to control West Oxfordshire Council.

The alliance was formed following the 2022 local election, which saw the Conservative Party lose its overall control of the council.

Now, after the results of this month’s election, where no party gained an overall majority of 25 seats, the alliance has agreed to work together again for the next two years.

Cllr Andy Graham, leader of the council, said: “I am really pleased that this strong alliance of councillors from across the political spectrum will continue to deliver the best for West Oxfordshire.

Cllr Duncan Enright, Cllr Andy Graham, Cllr Rosie Pearson, and Giles Hughes of West Oxfordshire District Council.

"It is incredibly important to me that we maintain the stability that we have built over the last two years, and we remain committed to delivering on our ambitious council plan for the benefit of residents and businesses in our district."

Following the elections on May 2, the council is now made up of 21 Liberal Democrats councillors, 13 Conservative councillors, 11 Labour councillors and four Green Party councillors.

Cllr Graham added: “Over the next year we will focus on developing the next stages of our local plan with the help of residents, along with delivering more affordable homes including the provision of social rented properties, in the right places, for the right people, to the highest standards.

"We will continue to tackle the climate emergency and sewage dumping in our rivers. Supporting local businesses and revitalising our local markets will be also prioritised.

"In spite of financial pressures faced by councils across the country, much progress has been made over the last year, and I am confident that together, we will continue to achieve great things for our area, whilst also delivering the best possible council services that meet the needs of our residents."

The council will be holding its annual general council meeting at its offices in Witney at 2pm on May 22. Residents will be able to attend the meeting in person to witness the announcement of the new council leader and executive members for the council.