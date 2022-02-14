Levelling up - district council gets £78,000 to help provide eight affordable net-carbon homes in Chipping Norton

Pictured l - r, Fin McEwan, Housing Enabling Manager WODC; Sandra Coleman, Deputy Mayor Chipping Norton; MP Robert Courts, MP for Witney & West Oxfordshire; Cllr Michele Mead, Leader West Oxfordshire District Council; Phil Shaw, Business Manager Development Management WODC

After a successful application, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has announced the allocation to West Oxfordshire District Council from the Brownfield Land Release Fund.

The brownfield site on Walterbush Road in Chipping Norton will subject to planning approval provide eight net zero carbon, custom built-homes with environmentally friendly amenities and will incorporate a composting club for the local neighbourhood and an e-vehicle club with charging points.

Cllr Michele Mead, Leader of West Oxfordshire District Council said: “This allocation supports our priority to increase the overall supply of good quality, affordable housing in our district.”

“West Oxfordshire District Council is one of the first to publish a self-build register that identifies local demand for this type of low cost home ownership and building net zero carbon homes will not only benefit the environment but also make household bills lower. This aligns to the Council’s Climate and Ecological emergency declaration of 2019. This site represents the first real opportunity to bring Affordable Housing and Climate Action Strategies together and to deliver housing that meets the Council’s Sustainability Standards.”

Councillor Merilyn Davies, Cabinet Member for Communities and Housing added: “We are excited about this ground-breaking development in our district and grateful for the financial support we’ve received”.

“Affordable homes that can be custom built and to net zero carbon specifications are vital to the future sustainability of our community. Creating affordable housing is key to enabling younger people to live and thrive in our district.”

Robert Courts MP, Member of Parliament for Witney & West Oxfordshire said: “This funding is positive news for West Oxfordshire, helping our area to develop new innovative net-zero carbon homes on a brownfield site.

“It is an opportunity for us to really lead the way in demonstrating the green design standards of the future which will be vital to meeting our world-leading climate change targets.”