Legendary comedian Ronnie Barker's Chipping Norton antiques shop sign is up for auction
The Chipping Norton-based comedian - who played loveable shopkeeper Arkwright in BBC sitcom Open All Hours - established his store, called The Emporium, in Chippy after he retired in 1987.
And now the hoarding placed above the shop, in the High Street is up for sale, it could fetch up to £1,000 when it goes under the hammer.
Barker, a legend of light entertainment, shunned his celebrity status to deal antiques as part of a self-imposed 'TV exile' after leaving the comedy world.
At the time, he said the chance to run his own premises, much like his famed character Arkwright, allowed him to indulge his passion for sifting through junk.
He had joked: “I lose money every week but it’s a hobby. It’s cheaper than skiing and safer at my age.”
The Emporium’s sign, measuring 330cm x 38cm, will go on sale on May 30 at Ewbank’s auction house, with an estimate of between £500 to £1,000.
The seller had previously bought the sign at auction in the 1990s as part of a collection when the antique shop was later sold.
Ronnie Barker lived for many years at Dean Mill, near Chipping Norton. He died in 2005 in Adderbury and his funeral was held at Banbury Crematorium.
Barker was half of the legendary comedy duo The Two Ronnies, with Ronnie Corbett. He appeared in the popular prison comedy series, Porridge and equally popular series Open All Hours with David Jason.