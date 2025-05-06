Learn more about the Banbury Army Reserves at an open day this month

Banbury Army Reserves are hosting an open day this month.

The Army Reserve Centre in Banbury is opening its doors to the public for an open day this month.

The centre on Oxford Road is inviting members of the public to learn more about what the Army Reserves do on Tuesday, May 20.

Visitors to the open event will meet members of the 142 (QOOH) Vehicle Squadron (Royal Logistics Corps), who are based at the centre, to discuss their training and what a typical week looks like for serving reservists.

The event will run from 7.30pm until 9.30pm.