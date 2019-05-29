Learn more about holistic wellbeing at new Banbury event

A new event that focuses on holistic wellbeing, good health and happiness is coming to Banbury on Saturday.

The Banbury Mind Body Spirit Show is at the town hall from 11am to 5pm.

The show features experts in self-help, well-being, healing, mindfulness, meditation, sacred geometry, healthy living and therapeutic massage.

There will also be a range alternative therapists, angel card, tarot and shamanic readers and mediums, plus stalls selling crystals, jewellery, incense and other spiritual gifts.

As well as a Tai chi workshop and free talks on shamanism and the old ways, self-awareness, and Eden Energy Medicine.

Organiser Julie Fenn, from Deer Spirit Events, said: “We want to make this a regular event for the people of Banbury.

“There are so many people who are interested in the mind body spirit genre, or curious about it. And many more who need some advice and guidance but aren’t quite sure where to go.

Come along and we’ll put you in touch with some fantastic people who can really help you. Or just come along and have a great time and enjoy the positive energy and great vibe.”

For more information, visit facebook.com/events/1700082390114380