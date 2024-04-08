Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Led by a Master Beekeeper, the course on April 27 and 28 will give participants an insight into, and hands on experience of, the world of the honey bee and the role of the beekeeper.

Day one at Brailes Village Hall covers

• How a honey bee colony works

Shipston Beekeepers run an introductory course for beginners later this month

• The beekeeping year

• Essential equipment

• Harvesting honey and wax

• How to get started with your own bees

The second day, held at the apiary, Lower Brailes, will concentrate on the skills around siting an apiary, assembling hive parts, apiary safety and inspecting a honey bee colony (weather permitting). Bee suits will be provided.

The cost £90 (£50 children) to include a light lunch and refreshments as well as a copy of the Haynes Bee Manual.

To sign up for the course, go to www.sbka.org.uk/introduction-to-beekeepingenrolment/ and for further enquiries, contact [email protected]