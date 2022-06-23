Laughter and joy as Banbury group looks back on 40 years of happy memories

Sixty members of the sports and social club for the over 50s enjoyed afternoon tea with cakes and prosecco at St. Hugh’s Church Hall, Banbury, on Sunday June 19.
There were many reminiscences as members perused photo albums depicting the events, outings and holidays that have taken place over the years and much laughter as they shared photographs of themselves in their forties.
Chairperson Mrs Janet Harral welcomed members and thanked them for their support over many years and proposed a toast to the continuing success of Evergreens. Members, including six previous chairmen, cheered as their oldest member, Mrs Jessie Howard, cut the celebration cake.
The club meets at Banbury’s Spiceball Leisure Centre on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons for a variety of sporting activities and holds at least one social activity each month. New members are welcome - find out more at www.banburyevergreens.co.uk