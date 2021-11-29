Latest survey of historic buildings in Chipping Norton and Hook Norton form content of Banbury HIstorical Society's December lecture

Architectural historian Paul Clark who will deliver the December lecture for the Banbury Historical Society

The society's next event on Thursday, December 9 is a lecture by architectural historian Paul Clark who will be describing recent survey work undertaken over the past eight years by the Oxfordshire Buildings Record, local history groups, Historic England and the Victoria County History.

The groups have been studying the vernacular architecture in Chipping Norton and more recently in Hook Norton. So far over 100 historic vernacular buildings have been surveyed in detail, a study which is beginning to reveal more about the special character of the two settlements’ architecture. The talk will focus on some of those buildings and features of special interest.

Paul Clark has lived in the Banbury area for the past 50 years and has a growing interest in local domestic architecture developed from living in various old houses. After retiring from mechanical engineering he studied architectural history at Oxford. He is now chairman of the Oxfordshire Buildings Record, specialising in analysis of the historic vernacular buildings of Oxfordshire.

Mr Clark will also talk briefly about Wood Jones’ book on the Domestic Architecture of the Banbury area.

The lecture take place in the Education Room of Banbury Museums at 7.30pm. There will be a small, distanced audience there but it will also be possible for people to watch this at home. Please sign in with Simon Townsend ([email protected]).