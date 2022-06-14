Latest - Police make two more arrests in the investigation into a stabbing in Banbury on Saturday bringing total being held to five teenagers

Police leave the People's Park, Banbury on Sunday after 24 hours of forensic examination of the scene

The investigating police officers have been given a warrant for further detention of three other boys in custody.

In a news release this afternoon (Tuesday) Thames Valley Police said: “Officers in Banbury have arrested two more teenagers in an attempted murder investigation in Banbury.

“A 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy, both from Banbury, are in custody.

“A warrant of further detention has been granted for three other boys in custody, a 15-year-old boy from Oxford, and two 16-year-old boys from Banbury.

“The arrests relate to an incident in People’s Park, Banbury, at around 4pm on Saturday, when a 21-year-old man was stabbed. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.”

The story broke on Saturday after the incident. Police praised people who acted to save the victim’s life. See Banbury Guardian story here.