Latest on dead woman found in Banbury

Police media officers have told the Banbury Guardian they expect to release a statement later today on the discovery of a woman's body in Banbury yesterday (Saturday).

The woman's body was found after a 5.38am alert to Thames Valley Police.

A member of the public found the dead body in Banbury

The dead woman was found by a member of the public on the towpath of the canal close to Concord Avenue in Banbury.

Forensic teams were called to the scene which was cordoned off for some hours. An appeal was put out to the public for information that may help officers piece together what might have happened.

Today Thames Valley Police say they are soon to publish a statement giving the latest details available.

They say they are unable to release the woman's name until formal identification processes have been completed. They will however give an approximate age of the woman.

Officers said they were treating the death as unexplained at this stage.



The Banbury Guardian will release the statement as soon as it becomes available.

In the meantime if any members of the public have information that might be helpful to the investigation team they should call 101 or visit https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoting reference number 305 (1/6).