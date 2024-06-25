Latest hygiene ratings for Banbury released - with three places receiving top scores
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The latest food hygiene ratings for Banbury have been released, with three local places receiving the top score.
The Food Standards Agency has published the results from its latest inspections, which took place in April and May this year.
The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene during the inspection and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.
Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of best ratings and the date they were inspected:
- Rated 5: 3flavours at 13 - 14 North Bar Street, Banbury, rated on May 30
- Rated 5: KFC - Banbury Cross retail Park, Banbury; rated on May 16
- Rated 5: Scrummy Bakes at Kizzies at Heyford Wharf Station Road, Lower Heyford, rated on May 10
- Rated 4: The Mulberry Cafe Ltd The Green, Cropredy, rated on April 11
- Rated 4: Caffe Veneto, at 17a High Street, Banbury, rated on April 19.
- Rated 4: Mug Shot, at 6 Church Lane, Banbury, rated on April 24.
- Rated 4: JT Davies, at 25 Cornhill Market Place, Banbury, rated on May 15.
- Rated 3: Twice as Nice Jamaican Spice at 51 George Street, Banbury, rated on April 11
- Rated 3: The Gate Hangs High, Hook Norton, rated on May 16.