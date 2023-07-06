Latest food hygiene results released for Banbury area - and there are plenty of five-stars on the list

The latest food establishment hygiene results for the Banbury area have been released, with plenty of five-star scores on the list.

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from its latest inspections, which took place over February, May and June.

The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene discovered during the inspection and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but they are not a guide for food quality.

The good news is that there are plenty of five star scores - the highest possible rating.

Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of best ratings and the date they were inspected:

• Rated 5: Orinoco at Ground Floor 57 - 58 High Street, Banbury; rated on May 11

• Rated 5: Siam House at 48 Parsons Street, Banbury; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at Tesco Extra Lockheed Close, Banbury; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: Visit And Taste at 8 Butchers Row, Banbury; rated on June 2

• Rated 5: The Church House at 1 North Bar Street, Banbury; rated on June 1

• Rated 5: Unicorn Inn at The Unicorn Hotel Market Place, Deddington; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: The Duke At Clifton at The Duke Of Cumberlands Head Main Street, Clifton; rated on June 1

• Rated 5: MAI SUSHI Banbury at Unit 11 Banbury Gateway Acorn Way, Banbury; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: Rachel's Test at Bodicote House White Post Road, Bodicote; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: Eat well takeaway at 7 South Bar Street, Banbury; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: NORISHED at Unit D3 Lock29 Castle Quay, Banbury; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: Leelas at 177 Warwick Road, Banbury; rated on April 17

• Rated 4: Bengal Spice Oxford Limited, at Bengal Spice, New Street, Deddington; rated on May 15.

• Rated 4: Pizza Hut, at 67 Calthorpe Street, Banbury; rated on June 19.

• Rated 4: Cream Of The Crop, Cropredy; rated on May 23

• Rated 4: The Flaming Hut Ltd at 24 Middleton Road, Banbury; rated on May 2

• Rated 4: Good Chef, at 43c Middleton Road, Banbury; rated on May 4.

• Rated 3: Roma coffee at 61 Parsons Street, Banbury; rated on May 11