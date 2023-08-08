News you can trust since 1838
Latest food hygiene ratings released for pubs, restaurants and cafes in and around Banbury

The latest food hygiene ratings for eateries in and around Banbury have been released.
By Data Reporters Sonja Tutty and Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:54 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 16:55 BST

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from its latest inspections, which took place in May and June this year.

The ratings as always are based on the levels of food hygiene during the inspection and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.

Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of best ratings and the date they were inspected:

The latest food hygiene results for Banbury and the neighbouring villages have been released.
• Rated 5: The Pickled Ploughman on Aynho Road, Adderbury; rated on June 28

• Rated 5: Blaze Inn Saddles at The Pheasant Pluckers Inn, Burdrop, Oxfordshire; rated on June 21

• Rated 4: The George Inn on Lower Street, Barford St Michael, Oxfordshire; rated on June 20

• Rated 3: Tess’ Brilliant Bakes at 59 Parsons Street, Banbury; rated on May 31

• Rated 3: Violet Cafe at Windmill Centre And Sports Complex on Hempton Road, Deddington; rated on May 30

• Rated 3: The Duke on Main Street, Clifton; rated on June 1

