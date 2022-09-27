Last minute hero from Banbury will run the London Marathon for Katharine House Hospice

Tommy completing the Virtual London Marathon last year.

After a supporter was forced to drop out of running the marathon in aid of Katharine House the day before registration closed, local runner and assistant manager of Easington Sports FC, Tommy Kinch, jumped at the chance to take the spot.

With just 40 days to train for the epic event, Banbury-based Tommy has been working hard to get in shape and raise money for the hospice which took such good care of his mum Dayle, who sadly died from cancer four years ago.

Tommy said: “Since my mum passed away a few years ago I have been hoping to get a place in the London Marathon but never succeeded.

“Even with the short notice, the majority of my family and friends are all coming to the big smoke to cheer me on and are very excited for me which is more than I can ask. I think because I will have the thought of my mum and Katharine House pushing me on throughout the event, seeing those faces will make it so encouraging and emotional along the way.

“Throughout my mum’s illness, and her battle with the disease in the latter stages, Katharine House provided my mum and our family with unconditional support and care. In our darkest moments as a family, Katharine House seemed to shine a light, and for that we are so grateful.

“In response to that, I have always wanted to give back as much as I can to this amazing hospice. Katharine House is a big part of so many people’s lives and everybody that I know who has been through the worst stages of their lives suffering a loss, has always found a positive in the love and care that Katharine House provide.”

Last year, Tommy and his friend Niall took it upon themselves to complete the virtual London Marathon around Banbury, raising over £2,000 for Katharine House.