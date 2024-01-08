Last decade sees more than 5,500 animals rehomed in Oxfordshire and Northants by the RSPCA

More than 5,500 abandoned, abused and neglected animals have found new, loving homes in Oxfordshire and Northants over the last decade, after being saved by the RSPCA.

The animal charity revealed its remarkable rehoming feat this week, as the RSPCA marks its 200th birthday in 2024.

“The charity has come a long way since 1824 - when founding members of the charity met in a coffee shop in London determined to change animals’ lives, creating the then SPCA and sparking an animal welfare movement that spread around the world,” said Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner.

Now the charity wants to inspire a 1,000,000 strong movement for animals as the charity aims to ‘create a better world for every animal’.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, with one of the charity's rescued cats

Today all UK areas are served by county-wide teams of RSPCA rescuers who save animals and investigate cruelty while also offering welfare advice and help to pet owners in need.

The county teams help animals most in need in their area. The charity raises money locally to support the animal welfare work they do.

Many will have endured horrendous suffering but with the care of dedicated staff and volunteers they will be helped to recover before they are found loving homes.

The latest available figures show they have helped pet owners by providing thousands of neuters (to stop unwanted pregnancies) and microchips to help reunite lost pets with their owners.

Animal neglect and abandonment is sadly at a three-year high according to the RSPCA

Nationally the charity has rehomed 405,839 pets since 2013 thanks to its 140 branches and animal centres across England and Wales - 111 animals every day.

During that time 615,000 animals have been patients at the charity’s hospitals for anything from life-saving operations to welfare treatments. And a staggering 1.7 million vet treatments have been carried out.

Local RSPCA teams say they are determined to carry on their work at a time when animals face bigger challenges than ever with the cost–of-living crisis.

Animal neglect and abandonment is at a three-year high. In 2023, the RSPCA received 72,050 reports about animal abandonment and neglect - higher than in 2022, 2021 and 2020.

Mr Murphy said: “We have even more animals in need of help coming into our care - but at the same time rehoming has been declining sharply, meaning thousands fewer rescue pets being adopted and our branches and centres are full to bursting.

“We are also faced with increased bills and fewer donations due to the cost of living crisis which is one of the biggest challenges facing animal welfare right now - and this economic hardship is continuing into our 200th anniversary year.

“But we are determined to rise to the challenge and help animals and pet owners who need us more than ever. That’s why we’re currently asking supporters to Join the Winter Rescue by donating to help our teams reach the thousands of animals who desperately need them.

“Animals are now facing bigger challenges than ever as a result of factory farming, climate change, war and a cost of living crisis. We want to inspire one million people to join our movement to improve animals' lives.

“We’ve been changing industries, laws, minds and animals' lives for 200 years. There are actions, big and small, we can take to create a better world for every animal.”