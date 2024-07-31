Large flower and produce show comes to small village near Banbury this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A flower and produce celebrated for tradition and charm will return to a small village near Banbury this weekend.

The South Newington Flower and Produce Show will take place from 1.30pm until 4pm on Saturday, August 3.

The show, which takes place on the play area in the village's centre, known as the Poleaxe, is a great opportunity for people to show off their homegrown produce.

Chair of the show Amanda Blythe-Smith said: “Our picturesque village really packs a punch when it comes to putting on a show, and we couldn’t be more proud to be described as ‘the best traditional show of its kind in Oxfordshire’.”

Several judged competitions will take place in the marquee in the middle of the village, from homemade chutneys, jams and spirits to the more quirky, funny-shaped vegetables and largest marrow.

There will also be a dog show with categories including waggiest tail and dog most like its owner, which dog owners can register for on the day of the show.

The show is suitable for the entire family, with several children’s games dotted around the village and a fascinating exhibition in the village church for older attendees.

This year’s show will also feature a raffle with some fantastic prizes that include a £50 voucher for Quince and Clover café in Great Tew, a weekend at Heath Farm holiday cottages near Chipping Norton and a meal for two with wine at the village’s ‘Duck on the Pond’ pub.

There are 11 prizes in total for the raffle and tickets must be bought at the show.

Amanda added: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all the businesses and families who have given so generously to our raffle, and to the judges who make the flower and produce show such a professional and pleasantly competitive occasion. Not to mention all the committee members who work all year round to make the show a success.”

Alongside the competitions, the popular tea tent will be back, serving freshly baked cakes and freshly brewed tea and coffee.

A BBQ manned by the Colegrave brothers will also be on hand and adults and children will have the opportunity to take a ride in Simon Hambidge from North Oxon Topsoil’s giant tractor.

The much-loved Hook Norton Brewery Shire horses and the popular bottle stall will be making returns to the show, and for the first time ever village table tennis champion, Neil Hodson will be taking on all comers on the table.