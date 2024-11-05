Large crowds expected to attend Banbury's Remembrance Day parade on Sunday
People are invited to gather outside the town hall at 10am for a military parade that will pass through the town centre on the way to St Mary’s Church.
Once the parade arrives at St Mary’s, a special service will be held to remember the many troops who lost their lives in the world wars and recent conflicts.
Following the Remembrance service, a wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the war memorial in People’s Park at 12pm.
A spokesperson for Banbury Town Council, the main organiser for the event, said: “Residents of Banbury have proudly supported Remembrance Sunday since its inception over a century ago, with the town’s ceremonies taking place for many decades.
“It remains an extremely popular event, with crowds of hundreds often turning out to support British troops and pay their respects to the fallen.”
This year’s event will see the addition of posters highlighting poems, maps and poignant images of war placed around the High Street and nearby roads.
There will also be poppies with the names of British troops who lost their lives during World War One and World War Two written on them, decorating lamp posts.
The event will run from 10am until 2pm and has been organised by Banbury Town Council alongside the Royal Air Force, the British Army, the Royal Navy, 1460 Banbury Squadron Air Cadets, the Oxfordshire Army Cadet Force, Thames Valley Police, Sea Cadets Banbury, Royal British Legion Banbury, St. Mary’s Church and the RAFA Club Banbury.