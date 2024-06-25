Large crowds expected in town centre this Saturday as Banbury celebrates Armed Forces Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Large crowds are expected to gather in the town centre on Saturday (June 29) to pay respects and honour servicemen and women on Armed Forces Day.

This year’s event will feature live music, a parade, military vehicles and a RAF flyover with several aircraft.

Organised by the town council, the local event for Armed Forces Day has been a staple in the Banbury calendar since 2009.

This year, the council hopes that the day will be more memorable than ever before, as it comes just weeks after the 80th anniversary of the Normandy D-Day landings during WWII.

A spokesperson for the town council said: “Banbury Town Council looks forward to welcoming Banbury residents to this exciting and informative event, whether they wish to learn, be entertained, or to simply remember and pay respects to those that have risked and lost their lives serving in the armed forces and associated organisations.”

One of the highlights of the event is the parade that will set off from Market Place at 12pm and make its way through Parsons Street, North Bar, Banbury Cross, High Street, and Bridge Street before returning to Market Place.

This year, there will also be a collection of both modern and historic military vehicles, with staff on hand to answer any questions visitors may have.

There will also be tours of authentic Cold War bunkers, with veterans, historians and serving personnel present to share fascinating stories from British military history.