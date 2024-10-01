Large crowds expected for return of Banbury's colourful Canal Festival this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The popular Canal Festival will once again return to the Oxford Canal in Banbury town centre this weekend (October 5 and 6).

Organisers say this year’s will be the biggest yet, with a large selection of entertainment and goods on offer for the whole family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stretch of canal around the town centre will be transformed into a hub of events, historical displays and exhibitions.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside the many colourful roving traders on their barges, this year’s festival boasts a music lineup put together by Banbury Music Mix Radio.

The Banbury Canal Festival will take place this weekend (October 5 and 6).

Meanwhile, the Mill Arts Centre will be hosting performances from the Black Eagles, Angie Mack’s Hula Hoop Show and HENGE from Motion House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Castle Quay, there will be activities for the family, including face painters and balloon modellers.

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay, said: “The Canal Festival is a cherished event within our community, and this year promises an eclectic mix of entertainment throughout the weekend for everyone to enjoy.

“We’ve arranged some family fun with a face painter, glitter tattooist, and balloon twister ready to get visitors into the festival spirit. Our entertainment is free, so be sure to stop by the centre and join in on the fun!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere at the Bridge Street Community Gardens, there will be performances by the ever-popular Adderbury Morris Men performing throughout Saturday.

There is also an open invitation for visitors to bring their vegetarian dishes to the gardens between the hours of 1pm and 2.30pm.

A spokesperson for the Bridge Street Community Gardens said: “Banbury Community Action Group is excited to participate in this year’s Canal Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll have a stall at the event, and we encourage everyone to follow us on social media for updates, including details about our ‘Around the World’ event happening at Bridge Street Garden on the first day of the festival.”

Tooley’s Boatyard will once again play host to floating music venue the Village Butty, with music, film screenings and a stand-up comedy night all set to take place at the oldest canal dry dock in the world.

Other highlights of this year’s festival will be fairground rides for children, historical canal boats, boat tours, food and drink on sale and several workshops.

For more information, visit: https://www.banbury.gov.uk/