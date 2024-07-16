Large crowds enjoy host of activities in Banbury's People’s Park for Mayor's Fun Day

The event, which was organised by Banbury Town Council, saw hundreds of people enjoy the attractions and displays on offer.

Residents were able to try their hands at a number of interesting and free activities, including axe-throwing, crazy golf, and rock climbing.

Banbury Town Mayor, Cllr Mark Cherry was around all day to greet Banbury residents and get involved in some of the fun proceedings.

He said: “The Banbury Town Mayor Fun Day was fun; I was glad the people of Banbury enjoyed it, and the weather was fantastic.

"Special thanks to town council staff and store organisers who made the event possible.”

Other free highlights of the day included a ferret racing stall and an entertaining Fun Dog Show, co-organised by the council and charity Dogs for Good.

Activities such as go-karts and funfair rides cost visitors money to enjoy but were also very popular with the many families in attendance.

However, the most popular attraction was Lennie the Land Train, a miniature locomotive that took guests on relaxing rides around the perimeter of the park.

Lennie proved popular with both the young and the young-at-heart and was Mayor Mark Cherry’s method of transport as he entered the event.

The Mayor’s Fun Day ran from 11:30am to 4:30pm, giving people plenty of time to get home before the historic Euros Final between England and Spain.

For more information about Banbury Town Council and its full list of events for 2024, visit: https://www.banbury.gov.uk/

1 . Mayor's Fun Day The popular Lennie the Land Train was one of the highlights of the event. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . Mayor's Fun Day Large crowds enjoyed the sun and various activities and displays at Mayor Mark Cherry's Fun Day. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3 . Mayor's Fun Day Performer Dangerous Steve kept the crowd captivated with his stunt show. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales