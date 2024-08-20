Large crowds come together in Banbury's Market Place to celebrate shared love of food

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Large crowds gathered in the Market Place on Sunday (August 18) to enjoy the Banbury Food and Drink Festival.

The festival once again proved to be one of the most popular on the Banbury calendar, with hundreds of people and over 70 stalls in attendance.

This year, there was a diverse selection of food on offer, from Japanese-style noodles and posh hotdogs to banana ketchup.

One of the day’s highlights was the Get Cooking! workshop, which was specially designed to encourage children to start preparing their own meals.

It ran throughout the day and saw many families getting involved and helping their younger members prepare a delicious and nutritional meal.

A spokesperson for Banbury Town Council, who organised the event, said: “Banbury Town Council would once again like to thank all of the traders who attended the Food and Drink Festival this year.

"It was the sheer variety on offer that helped to define the 2024 edition of the festival, with returning businesses and newer faces helping to create the level of diversity that has become synonymous with this Banbury Town Council event.”

Banbury Music Mix Radio worked hard to provide a varied soundtrack and organised for a number of local acts to perform on a stage erected by the Town Hall.

The Banbury Food and Drink Festival is one of the most popular and well-attended events on the town's calendar.

The music covered the most popular genres and included performances by Eva Gadd, Chris and Hannah Tobin, Mr. Bigglesworth, Abi Rowberry, Beau Norton, and Dom James Jnr.

For more information about the events, organised by Banbury Town Council, visit: https://www.banbury.gov.uk/2024_Events_47290.aspx