Lancaster fly-over at Sunday's Battle of Britain event inspires Banbury man, 91 to write moving poem to Bomber Command
Roy W Jenkins, of Westbeech Court, sent his poem to the Banbury Guardian after the event which took place on Sunday. It was organised to show the town’s gratitude to those who lost their lives fighting and to those who survived the battle.
A military parade marched from Banbury Town Hall around Banbury Cross and to St Mary’s Church where a service took place.
The flyover of the UK’s last remaining airworthy Avro Lancaster bomber plane gave the assembled crowd a moving moment. One of the most famous planes in British history, the Lancaster played a pivotal role in the Battle of Britain.
Banbury Remembers By Roy W Jenkins
A large crowd gathers to remember our yesterdays,
To remember the onslaught of Britain by enemy aircraft with their
destructive ways
With great skill and stamina the Royal Air Force ruled the day
With Spitfires and Hurricane aircraft, the enemy aircraft were blown away
So today with the three services on parade the Army, Navy and the Air Force
Along with the British Legion and other forces
As crowds of people gathered to celebrate The Battle of Britain Day
To remember the great victory in the sky
And the great losses of so many airman that had to fly
Today all the young men and girls in their service uniforms, led by a band
Gave a great tribute to this special day, they looked very grand!
But the most wondrous thing you could see on this great day was up
in the sky as you could hear the sound of four Rolls Royce Merlin Engines,
Working hard as the Lancaster bomber came into view.
Flying right over our heads - it was a marvellous sight.
Although it was Spitfires and Hurricanes that were the
heroes of that special day
It was so nice to see the Lancaster bomber visit Banbury today
Another great hero in a different way.
Thanks to Bomber Command.
Thanks to Dan Hewitt for his photograph of the Lancaster flying over Banbury.
