Lack of pride in Banbury and rapid decline in general behaviour is criticised - Banbury Guardian letters

Standards are declining

I found it rather sad that volunteers have to pick up litter in Banbury [Volunteers step up to help tidy up our town, August 5].

Through my life I have noticed an ever increasing lack of pride when it comes to general behaviour in our community. There seems to be a rapid decline when it comes to behaving in a proper way and having a regard to the standards our forebears kept.

At one time I helped organise an annual litter blitz in my parish and on one occasion some youths driving by threw an empty drinks can at me and yelled abuse! We seem to be on an ever increasing spiral of decline in public standards regarding our respect for others and our environment.

May I suggest that the punishment should fit the crime and when people are caught dumping litter they should be fined heavily and made to spend a period of time picking up litter in high vis jackets, in the hope that it might make them feel ashamed and change their ways.

I would not be surprised if, on reading this letter, some woke activists may respond by saying what I suggest is against the offender’s human rights!

Brian Cannon, Great Bourton

Dismay at shop’s beams

I am writing regarding the old ‘Cargo’ shop on the west side of the town square.

Has anyone else been dismayed at the sight of its exterior oak beams having been painted white recently?

What a calamity! A real shame. It is so out of keeping with other similar buildings in the square which have been more tastefully restored and induce a rustic feel to the square.

Can anything be done to return the oak beams to their previous glory do you think, please?

Name and address supplied

Defective grate caused bad fall

Last Wednesday I had the misfortune to trip on a defective grating over a rainwater drain and had a bad fall.

Luckily nothing was broken, but I was flat out for a few minutes.

Through the good offices of The Banbury Guardian, may I please thank the three people who very kindly came to my assistance, got me up and checked that I was OK. I had been badly shaken.

The following day I went back and found that overnight, the grating had been removed and the space was filled in with tarmac. So someone was already on the case, otherwise I would have written to the CEO of Cherwell District Council.

Iain Stirling, Banbury

Talk PANTS and help kids

The idea of talking to your child about sexual abuse can be a scary thought and for some of us it can feel like something we just aren’t able to do.

To help support children to recognise what abuse is and how they can speak up, the NSPCC’s PANTS campaign gives adults advice on how to talk to them in an age-appropriate way about sexual abuse, without using any scary words or even mentioning sex.

As part of Relationships Education, all primary school pupils will be expected to leave school with an understanding of the differences between appropriate and inappropriate contact, that each person’s body belongs to them, as well as how they can recognise and report concerns or abuse.

Last year we spoke to 111,374 parents, teachers and carers about our Talk PANTS campaign, and we hope to reach even more this year with our range of materials, including the Talk PANTS emails that parents can sign up for and a Talk PANTS activity pack they can purchase too.

The charity’s aim is to reach every child in the UK with Talk PANTS – so they know they can speak out to a trusted adult if anything happens that makes them feel uncomfortable.

Also as part of the campaign, on August 23 we’ll be launching a new Pantosaurus book for children. This fun and important storybook will help families and schools have simple conversations to help keep children safe from abuse – in an engaging and visual way.

What are the PANTS rules?

Privates are private;

Always remember your body belongs to you;

No means no;

Talk about secrets that upset you;

Speak up, someone can help.

You can find out more about Talk PANTS by visiting www.nspcc.org.uk/keeping-children-safe/support-for-parents/pants-underwear-rule

Emma Motherwell

NSPCC campaigns