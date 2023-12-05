Lack of district nurses has left 'end of life' Banbury patient with serious medical issues

A lack of district nurses in a Banbury health team has left an 'end of life' patient with serious medical issues – and no hope of better treatment.

Banbury Health Centre’s home nursing team is ‘so stretched’ patients are missing appointments. In the case of Mr A, ulcerated legs have gone without dressings and become septic, requiring hospitalisation and a stay care home stay.

The Banbury Guardian has asked Banbury Health Centre for an explanation.

A friend said: “Mr A is scheduled to have visits every other day to check and dress leg ulcers caused by end stage heart failure.

Banbury Cross Health Centre, whose district nursing team is said to be running on a 'skeleton staff'

"In October, after a series of missed visits, he had to be hospitalised as his legs became seriously infected and were causing him a great deal of pain. His elderly wife has to clear up large pools of fluids which leak from his legs. It also causes major bleeds with Mr A needing to be rushed to A&E, which is extremely traumatic for them.

“Following his hospital stay, his district nursing care deteriorated again and his legs became worse. The strain and stress caused his wife (who has cancer and other health issues) to be admitted to psychiatric care Oxford, during which Mr A had to go into emergency respite care for four weeks.

“On his discharge, when his wife had recuperated, I spoke to the team several times to reinstate care, reiterating the importance of regular visits as his legs quickly become infected and at risk of a major bleed,” said the friend.

"As of today (Tuesday), he has not been visited by a district nurse since last Wednesday; his dressings have not been changed for six days. When his wife called on Sunday, she was told they didn't have capacity to visit that day, and it was unlikely he would be seen the next day either. He is in so much pain he is not sleeping and his legs are most likely infected again.

“We are dreading a repetition of what happened before; the failure of district nursing ends up costing the NHS far more in emergency hospital, psychiatric and respite care.“I am appalled a frail, elderly person with multiple health issues has to spend what short time is left of his life in pain, frightened and miserable. The impact on his wife is also seriously damaging.”

The Integrated Care Board – NHS contractor for Oxfordshire, Bucks and Berkshire West – would not comment as the complaint had been sent to Oxford Health patient liaison service. The Banbury Guardian has asked for a review.

It is understood Banbury Cross Health Centre’s team is operating with a ‘skeleton staff’ through high vacancies and sick leave due to stress. Patients will be warned of delays. It is also understood a nurse visited Mr A today (Tuesday).

A spokesman for the Keep the Horton General Campaign said: “Spending on hospitals is being kept down on the basis that ‘hospital at home’ is the best place. This shows it is not working. We said this in 2016 when they closed 46 Horton beds.