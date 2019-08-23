Labour reveal Middleton Cheney candidate

South Northants Labour have announced their candidate in the forthcoming by-election for the vacant council seat in Middleton Cheney.

Arthur Greaves, originally from Birmingham, is a former borough councillor in Luton but is now happily domiciled in South Northamptonshire. A retired IT consultant, Arthur volunteers at a local museum in his spare time, and is committed to making being accessible to all residents of Middleton Cheney.

A tireless campaigner for social justice and public services, Arthur wasted no time in setting out his vision for Middleton Cheney, and the South Northants district:

He said: “Middleton Cheney, and South Northamptonshire, needs a strong and active Labour councillor who will stand up against Conservative ‘austerity’ measures.

"The voices of far too many people in Middleton Cheney, Overthorpe, and Warkworth are going unheard by a wall of Tory representatives. Only a Labour councillor can ensure that the many, not the few, are represented at the council chambers in Towcester.

“In the last few years, Middleton Cheney has lost its doctors’ surgery, its Sure Start children’s centre, and seen the opening hours at the library slashed, and volunteers put in place of qualified staff. The schools are under pressure to cut their budgets, and there is nothing for bored young people to do, which can cause some anti-social behaviour.

“There has also been far too much development on the edges of the village, without any investment in the infrastructure to support it – roads are busier, parking is a big problem, and there are simply not enough facilities in the village to support the expansion.

"All this has been waved through by the Conservatives in Westminster, at County Hall in Northampton, and at The Forum in Towcester.”

Adrian Scandrett, chair of South Northamptonshire Labour, welcomed the announcement, saying: “We are so lucky to have Arthur as Labour’s candidate, who if elected will champion Middleton Cheney and provide real support for residents.

"Arthur has years of experience of campaigning on Labour values, and a proven track record of working with local people to get their voices heard. Arthur is a real asset to Labour in South Northamptonshire and will make an excellent councillor for Middleton Cheney.”

Councillor Danielle Stone, leader of the Labour group on Northamptonshire County Council, has also given Arthur’s campaign her support, she said: “I am thrilled Arthur is standing for Middleton Cheney. He is just the kind of community activist we need to make a difference.”

Mr Greaves will launch his campaign at the Middleton Cheney Coop this Sunday, August 25 at noon.

The by-election takes place on September 12.