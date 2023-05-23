Labour Party NEC 'said no' to alliance and have blocked a coalition on Cherwell - Greens 'have evidence'

The row over the formation of a coalition administration on Cherwell District Council took a step further today (Tuesday) when the Greens said they had evidence it had been blocked by Kier Starmer’s Labour Party NEC.

Banbury’s Labour leader, Cllr Sean Woodcock has maintained his group has offered concessions to opposition colleagues, but the Greens say they were conditions that no Green or Independent councillors would be allowed onto the Executive committee.

A further condition was that Mr Woodcock must be leader rather than the previously agreed arrangement that Lib Dems’ new leader Cllr David Hingley would take on leadership of the council with Mr Woodcock as deputy.Local elections early this month meant the Conservatives lost overall control of the district, leaving the option open for Labour to join the Progressive Oxfordshire alliance of Lib Dems, Greens and Independents in a coalition to take control.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the last week, there has been ‘no council’ as attempts to form an administration last week fell apart. Councillors meet again this evening (Tuesday) in a bid to find a way forward. Conservatives – still the largest single group – say they will ‘step up to the plate’ and lead a minority administration.

Mr Woodcock said his party had offered concessions but the Lib Dems’ ‘pettiness’ was set to allow the Conservatives to continue running the council.

"Over the last few days Banbury Labour have conducted extensive negotiations with the Liberal Democrat leadership to find a way forward. A number of concessions were made on our part to facilitate a solution.

"I’m sorry for the people of Cherwell that our willingness to act in their best interest has not been reciprocated by the Lib Dems. As a result of their pettiness, the Conservatives will likely continue to run the council,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However Ian Middleton, leader of the Green Party on Cherwell said: “Extensive negotiations? As far as I know Sean has contacted (Lib Dem leader Cllr) David Hingley once to essentially say ‘no deal’ and to admit that it’s down to the Labour NEC blocking the deal whilst publicly maintaining this nonsense about ‘grubby deals’.

Cllr David Hingley, deputy leader of the Lib Dems on Cherwell District Council

"I also had a private discussion with one other Labour councillor who just said they couldn’t budge on the deal because the Labour NEC had blocked it,” said Mr Middleton.

"I think Labour sees the Greens as a threat. They’re looking at the General Election next year and they don’t want to set up coalitions in case they become a precedent if there is a hung parliament.

"The Lib Dems have been solidly behind us and we feel we’d be better off in a strong opposition than in a weak alliance with Labour.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Hingley said: “The Liberal Democrats have worked ceaselessly over the past two weeks in an attempt to deliver a stable, progressive, majority alliance for Cherwell. We had an agreed deal, ready to go, that was pulled by the Labour party at the eleventh hour. Nonetheless we sought extra time to allow Labour to engage in further discussions.

Cllr Sean Woodcock, leader of the Labour group on Cherwell District Council

“As reported in national media, it became clear the Labour party’s National Executive Committee were unwilling to budge on a number of issues, and that instead of seeking cooperation in the best interests of Cherwell residents, have continued to block any deal.

"Far from offering concessions, extra demands were added, including that no Green or Independent councillors could be part of the alliance leading the council, meaning a minority administration.

“It is a lost opportunity for the district that instead of seeking to remove the Conservatives from office and engaging in serious discussions, the local Labour party has instead sought to deflect blame through undignified name-calling.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Woodcock said: “The Labour Party is a national party, and it is the case that the Labour Party NEC needs to approve all coalition agreements on councils involving Labour councillors. However, it is categorically untrue to say the Labour Party NEC blocked a coalition deal with other minor parties on Cherwell Council.

Cllr Ian Middleton, leader of the Green Party on Cherwell District Council

"We have been engaged in extensive negotiations with the Lib Dems in good faith, and have made a series of concessions to try to make a stable administration workable, but we do also have some red lines.

“Unfortunately the Lib Dems have been unwilling to compromise with us, and so we have been unable to reach an agreement. As the second largest party on Cherwell Council, we will be putting ourselves forward to form an administration as the only realistic alternative to the Conservatives. It is up to minor parties to decide whether to back us and to back change for Cherwell, or to allow the Tories to stay in power. We will find out tonight what they choose to do.

“We are a national party, with a consistent set of beliefs and principles. People know what they vote for when they vote Labour. The NEC is involved in the process at every stage of the negotiations.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Middleton said: “I have categorical statements from members of the Labour group that the NEC is blocking the alliance deal. Why Sean continues to push his false narrative about ‘backroom deals’ is completely baffling. He obviously feels that he doesn’t need to be honest with the people of Cherwell about why Labour is allowing the Tories to take control of the council against their express wishes.”

Conservative Leader, Cllr Barry Wood said: "The custom and practice in local government is that if there is no arrangement between the parties then the largest one needs to form what is known as a ‘minority administration’ and we are ready to do that in the interest of residents. In short, somebody must step up to the plate.”

Barry Wood, leader of the Conservatives on Cherwell District Council