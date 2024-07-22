Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Labour councillors are celebrating the upgrade of some badly deteriorated footpaths on Banbury's Ruscote estate.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The resurfacing of the pavements comes after many years of liaison with Oxfordshire County Council’s highways officers, said Cllr Mark Cherry.

“We are happy to report that highway council contractors have finished resurfacing the pavements on Hastings Road, Hastings Close, Withycombe Drive and parts of The Fairway roads which were completed earlier this month,” said Mr Cherry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The technique used was a micro asphalt slurry mix. This saves the council money as the old method would be to totally dig up the old pavements and resurfacing with tarmac.

Labour County councillors, l - r, Sian Tohill Martin, Rebecca Beagle and Mark Cherry on the newly re-surfaced estate footpaths

"With funding being limited at the county, this way forward provides some surface treatment to make the pavements safer for the general public and lower cost to the council tax payer.

We would like to thank the council contractors for a job well done and highways officials for getting this work on highway maintenance schedule,” he said.