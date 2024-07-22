Labour councillors celebrate upgrade of broken-down footpaths on a Banbury housing estate
The resurfacing of the pavements comes after many years of liaison with Oxfordshire County Council’s highways officers, said Cllr Mark Cherry.
“We are happy to report that highway council contractors have finished resurfacing the pavements on Hastings Road, Hastings Close, Withycombe Drive and parts of The Fairway roads which were completed earlier this month,” said Mr Cherry.
“The technique used was a micro asphalt slurry mix. This saves the council money as the old method would be to totally dig up the old pavements and resurfacing with tarmac.
"With funding being limited at the county, this way forward provides some surface treatment to make the pavements safer for the general public and lower cost to the council tax payer.
We would like to thank the council contractors for a job well done and highways officials for getting this work on highway maintenance schedule,” he said.