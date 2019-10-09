King’s Sutton teen poet selected for publication

Enya Wyatt, 14, has had her poem, Down the Rabbit Hole, chosen for publication out of thousands after entering a national young writers competition, Poetry Wonderland.

Enya has overcome a host of medical battles during her life none of which have prevented the teen realising her potential and it was only recently she discovered her love and talent for poetry. When she was just four years old she was treated for a rare cancer, LCH.

Enya also suffers with a chromosome abnormality which has caused her learning difficulties.

Mum Carina said: “Life hasn’t been easy for Enya and everyday she faces a new challenge so this achievement has been a real confidence boost for her and given her the chance to show what she is capable of.

“We are so very proud of her.”

Her poem will be published in the book Poetry Wonderland, Beyond Imagination, soon available in bookshops.

Enya said: “I am so happy. I didn’t think they would choose my poem. I don’t know what I want to do when I grow up but now I know I can write poems maybe I could be a writer.”