King's Sutton is blooming good

Roadside judging takes place this week for the annual King’s Sutton in Bloom competition.

The judges will walk around the village to find and admire the best well-kept, tidy and colourful garden frontages.

King's Sutton in bloom

They will not view rear gardens or enter any property.

The final judgement will be made by a garden specialist.

King's Sutton in Bloom is co-run by the Parish Council and the Garden Club and is open on an equal footing to all residential homes, churches and pubs in the village.

Permanent gardens are judged alongside gardens showcasing floral displays in hanging baskets, pots and containers.

Prizes will be awarded at the Annual Horticultural Show at the Millennium memorial Hall on Saturday, August 10.