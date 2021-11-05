Kineton Sports and Social Club to become more sustainable thanks to funding boost

Kineton Sports and Social Club. Photo supplied

Kineton Sports and Social Club (KSSC) will soon be more sustainable thanks to new heat pumps and two electric vehicle charging points.

The club were successful in their bid for £8,995 in funding from Warwickshire County Council’s Green Shoots Fund to provide:

~ Installation of one set of twin-head electric vehicle charging points, facilitating charging for staff, members and guests

~ Installation of low carbon air-source heat pumps (they will extract heat from the surroundings and use it to heat the entrance lobby and main entertainment hall).

The village of Kineton previously only featured one public electric vehicle charging point, and so the addition of the new dual device will give both residents and visitors more access.

Alongside these adaptations, the club recently installed new double glazing and insulation, as well as toilets with minimal or no water use.

The club also has solar panels, which can be used to supply the electricity to the new electric vehicle charging units.

Heat pumps, electrically powered devices that absorb heat from the air around a building, are rising in popularity in the UK and the new installation, alongside their existing solar panel array, will help KSSC reduce carbon emissions and, at the same time, reduce running and maintenance costs (when compared with traditional heating methods).

Haydn Dunant, business development manager, at Kineton Sports and Social Club, said: “KSSC are committed to being a green organisation and the Green Shoots programme has allowed us to invest in sustainable energy.

"This project has allowed us to further demonstrate to the local community that we are passionate about helping the planet and the new air source pumps and electric charging points we see as a hugely positive step in the right direction.

"We will continue to look at ways to lower our carbon footprint and benefit all users of our wonderful facility.”

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “We all know that action on climate change needs to take centre stage if we are to create a positive and sustainable future.

"The steps taken by Kineton Sports and Social Club, their adoption of exciting new green technologies, are excellent examples of the kind of action that can be taken by individuals, businesses, and community groups, large and small, to reduce our collective carbon footprint by tackling one of the biggest and often overlooked polluters, our homes and shared premises.