Kineton’s Diamond couple celebrates 60 years

As so often happened in and after the Second World War years, David and Joy Gill met through his National Service military posting.

The two met when David was posted to RAF Gaydon. Joy was a Kineton girl who was the organist at the local Methodist Church.

The couple married and celebrate their Diamond Wedding Anniversary yesterday, Thursday, August 15.

“Joy came to our camp to play in Sunday services at the camp. I was a regular worshipper and that’s where we met,” said Mr Gill.

The couple was married on August 15, 1959 when he was 22-years-old and Joy was 21.

After his years of National Service, Mr Gill completed teacher training, returning to spend seven years as a teacher at Kineton High School.

He transferred to primary teaching, spending two years at RAF Gaydon School - now Lighthorne Heath - before becoming deputy head at Priors Field at Kenilworth.

In 1978 he came back to Kineton Primary as head teacher.

During that time he and Joy had three children, the first of whom, Marion, tragically died of cancer in 1965.

“The people of Kineton were brilliant and looked after us,” said Mr Gill.

The couple had another daughter, Susan, in 1966 and a son Stephen in 1968. Each now has two children giving Mr and Mrs Gill the delight of having grandchildren.

Mrs Gill spent 30 years working family friendly hours with Brown and Sons, a local newsagents.

Mornings were early with Mrs Gill starting work at 5am to sort the newspapers and periodicals for the different rounds and being back home in time to give the children breakfast before school.

She ended up making deliveries to 22 local villages.

“We were both very busy with church too and even after retirement I have continued in education, invigilating at the High School. I’m also very interested in family history.

“We’re involved with various organisations in the village, especially the local history group,” said Mr Gill.

“It hasn’t always been easy; we’ve had our ups and downs but we’ve shared our faith and that has kept us together and helped us.”

Mr Gill is now 82 and his wife 81. The couple’s wedding anniversary party will be a special celebration for family and friends at Kineton Village Hall on Saturday.