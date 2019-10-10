Kineton Primary teacher to run half marathon for charity

A Kineton Primary School teacher is running the Birmingham Half Marathon this Sunday to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Maths coordinator and year six teacher, Dean Sanderson, is running the half marathon for multiple reasons, which includes honouring his father, Stuart, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma eight years ago.

Mr Sanderson said: “After chemotherapy, radiotherapy and sheer determination, he beat the terrible disease. What an inspirational person.”

Mr Sanderson has set a fundraising target of £500 on a Just Giving page .

But Mr Sanderson’s fundraising challenge is also about raising awareness on the importance of keeping healthy and fit.

He said: “This year, in six months I’ve lost seven stone and need to keep going, just like my father did.”

He also serves as the safeguarding leader for Kineton Primary School where he started the school’s new cross country running club and raised £300 for Cancer Research UK, earlier this year through the Race for Life. He ran from his Fenny Compton home to the school and back, wearing a pink tutu.