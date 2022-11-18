Kineton High School pupil awarded title of Warwickshire's Young Poet Laureate 2022

Warwickshire's Young Poet Laureate 2022 Emily Hunt with award-winning poet and writer Steve Pottinger

The Laureateship is open to anyone aged between 13 and 17 who lives and is educated in Warwickshire and offers a opportunities to develop their writing skills and take part in events and activities across the county under the mentorship of a professional poet.

Past Warwickshire Young Poet Laureates have performed on the radio, on film, at festivals and led their own poetry workshops.

This year’s winner, Emily, will be mentored by published and prize-winning poet and writer Brenda Read-Brown.

Emily was crowned Warwickshire’s Young Poet Laureate winner following a selection day at Rugby Library earlier this month.

Four candidates took part in a workshop with award-winning poet and writer Steve Pottinger, who shared creative tips and advice about how to successfully deliver poetry performances.

The candidates then each took part in interviews and performed two of their own compositions in front of the judging panel.

The day culminated in the judges selecting Emily as Young Poet Laureate 2022.

Cllr Andy Jenns, portfolio holder for customer and transformation at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Now in its eighth year, Warwickshire’s Young Poet Laureate scheme is a wonderful opportunity to inspire our younger generations to enjoy being immersed in the world of poetry reading, writing and performance. Over the years, our Laureates have inspired hundreds of young people with their love of poetry by leading workshops, appearing on film and radio and at festivals, and have helped to share the message that poetry is accessible to everyone.

Advertisement

“This initiative is part of our wider work for a Child Friendly Warwickshire, ensuring that all young people have a voice that is heard and that they are safe, happy, and healthy and equipped with the right skills to have the best lives they can

“I am delighted that we are able to offer this opportunity with the continued support of Poetry on Loan and wish Emily a successful and exciting year as Young Poet Laureate 2022.”