Kineton farm sunflower pick raises thousands of pounds for charity

Lodge Farm in Kineton will donate thousands to charity after an incredibly successful sunflower picking season.

By Jack Ingham
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 2:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 2:09 pm
This money will be divided between Ambulance Aid for Ukraine and Shipston Home Nursing who will both receive £3,145.

Lodge Farm, alongside both charities, would like to thank everyone that took part.

Shipston Home Nursing have a Golf fundraiser event planned for Friday October 7 which will be at Feldon Valley Golf Club.

