Kineton farm sunflower pick raises thousands of pounds for charity

An incredible £6,290 was raised from the farm selling their sunflowers and popular cakes over the last four weeks.

This money will be divided between Ambulance Aid for Ukraine and Shipston Home Nursing who will both receive £3,145.

Lodge Farm, alongside both charities, would like to thank everyone that took part.

