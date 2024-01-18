Kineton care home manager celebrates 20 years of caring for residents
and live on Freeview channel 276
Paula du Rand initially moved to England from South Africa with her husband Johannes as part of a six-month sabbatical from her job as a professor at the University of the Free State.
During those months, she applied for the manager’s position at Kineton Manor Nursing Home and twenty years later she is still there providing care for the house’s residents.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In that time Paula has become a Home Office sponsor for migrant workers, many enjoying long careers at the home including, Kitty Chen and Tintu Tom who have recently graduated from Coventry University as nurse associates.
When asked what kept her motivated for the job, Paula said: “The residents of course, and making their final years the best they can be. Everything we do is for the residents. We give them choices and involve them and their families in all the decision-making regarding their care.”
In her time as manager, the home has received two outstanding ratings by the Care Quality Commission, been accredited for The Gold Standard Framework for palliative and end-of-life care and became a teaching care
home, where new caregivers can learn.
Paula said: “I could not have made Kineton Manor what it is without my staff. Although it is inevitable that some staff leave, we have a core staff that have worked here for many years. We are a team and I have enjoyed empowering many members of staff over the years. I want everyone to fulfil their career potential”.