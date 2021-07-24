Kineton Baby and Toddler Group celebrates 40 years

The Kineton Baby and Toddler Group celebrated its 40th anniversary with a summer party on Monday July 19.

The anniversary celebrations included a bouncy castle, celebration cake and bubbles, and all the children took home a book as a gift.

The Kineton Baby and Toddler Group started back in 1981 when a group of Kineton mothers used to meet up in each other's houses to socialise and have coffee. After it got so popular that no one had a big enough house to host, founder Chris Welch organised for the group to meet in the sports and social club. The group moved to the new village hall a year later and Chris continued to run the group for 15 years.

Once Chris stepped down the first committee was formed by some of the remaining parents who didn’t want to lose this lovely group.

Emma Weir, the chair of the Kineton Baby and Toddler group, holds the cake for the 40th anniversary celebrations held on July 19

Over the years the group has grown and evolved to be what it is today. It is now a registered charity run by a volunteer committee with a chairperson - Emma Weir - and a treasurer - Sally Seddon.

Emma said: "We raise money to pay for the day to day running of the group and to organise parties, usually twice a year, and special events such as this. Without the committee and the support from parents in the village the toddler group would not be still here today.

"This last year and a half has been very strange for everyone and as a group we have met up the least and like most charities felt the financial strain of trying to provide a service for parents in the village whilst also keeping everyone safe. We have managed to start the group up again and thankfully hold this wonderful celebration.

"The attendance at the group is reduced due to the Covid pandemic to around 15 families per week, but I am hopeful we can reach more new families in the future once we all feel better about venturing out again.

The Kineton Baby and Toddler Group celebrated its 40th anniversary with a summer party on Monday July 19.

"I personally feel those first early years as a parent can be a rollercoaster of emotion and this group is essential in providing the parents of the village a safe and fun place to meet up with other parents, find out about other support in the village and most importantly for the little ones to have some freedom and entertainment!

"We are also very lucky to have had support to provide the refreshments from the Mothers Union. Another lovely example of how groups and individuals in the village support each other.

"I very much hope that in another 40 years time someone gets to read this and look at the pictures we have collected and reflect on what the Toddler group was like in the past."