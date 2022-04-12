Kineton artists showcasing work at two-day exhibition in the village

The Kineton Art Group will be hosting an exhibition in the village showcasing their work. Photo supplied

An art group in south Warwickshire is getting ready to host an exhibition showcasing its work.

The Kineton Art Group’s event, which takes place at the village hall, will feature a range of subjects and media.

At the shows there will be live piano music as well as refreshments – including tea and cake.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition will take place on May 7 and 8 and will feature new and original works and many pieces of the work will also be for sale.

A range of greetings cards will also be on sale and the event now accepts card payments.

Kineton Art Group recently celebrated its 33rd year and holds meetings on Monday afternoons and evenings in Kineton Village Hall.

The group also holds demonstrations and workshops throughout the year (some of which can be attended by guest visitors).

The group is also support by John Lines RSMA.

A native Warwickshire artist of international renown, John has exhibited widely and has pictures in private and public collections throughout the world.

A spokesperson from the Kineton Art Group said: “We are very fortunate that John exhibits at our local show.

"He is an unfailingly enthusiastic mentor to members, comes to meetings regularly and encourages everyone to enjoy the experience of creating art.”

The exhibition will be open from 10am to 5pm on both days at the village hall.