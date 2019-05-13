Katharine House's midnight walk goes nationwide

Two of Katharine House Hospice’s most dedicated Midnight Walkers have come up with a plan to complete their own Midnight Walks even though they live at opposite ends of the country.

This years popular fundraiser takes place on Saturday, June 22, which coincides with holiday plans for two midnight walkers who have participated in every event since 2007.

Sallie Connery and David Neal will be at opposite ends of the country, Sallie in Cornwall and David in Scotland, so have decided to bring the charity walk with them choosing to complete a 10-mile walk on their holidays with sponsorship from friends and family.

David decided to see what he could do to help the hospice after his mother died in 2002. Living 70 miles away limited the practical help he could offer, but fundraising was a realistic proposition and he has since raised thousands of pounds for the hospice by taking part in the Midnight Walk each year.

His fancy dress costumes, from Wee Willie Winkie to Zorro, are well known to other Midnight Walkers, and his 2019 costume is suitably Flower Power to match the Walk’s theme.

David said: “Every year on the Midnight Walk I meet people who are now old friends, always exchanging banter with my fellow walkers and the marshals.

“It’s a tragedy. I’m on holiday. So, here’s the deal. Get me the t-shirt and I’m taking it on tour around East Lothian. I’m also walking on the day, planning to leave our cottage at 9pm after a warm up and quick chorus of “I would walk 500 miles” and “You’ll never walk alone”.

"My wife says she’ll cook me a bacon butty for my return around 3am. I hope the North East is ready for an aging hippy.”

Sallie has also taken part in every Midnight Walk, and will be doing her own version in Cornwall.

Sallie said: “It’s always a great night. It’s a brilliant atmosphere for family, friends and colleagues to get together to make a real difference for people in our community.”

For more information on the walk and how to sign up visit www.khh.org.uk.