Katharine House Hospice’s annual festive fundraiser returns

Santa Run 2018

Katharine House Hospice’s annual Santa Fun Run will take place on Sunday, December 1 at 10am at Wykham Park Academy on Ruskin Road.

All funds generated will go towards the £25,000 needed to fund the hospice’s inpatient unit for the five days over the Christmas period.

Participants can choose from a 5km or 1km route, and everyone taking part will receive a Santa suit and medal as part of their registration fee, to help them get in the Christmas spirit.

And they're off . .

Cherida Plumb, community and events manager, said: “Our annual Santa Fun Run has become a key date in many people’s diaries and we are urging more families than ever to kick start their Christmas early and take part in this year’s run.

"This is a great way for families to give back to our community."

Over Christmas it will cost £25,000 to run the hospice’s inpatient unit for five days– just one part of the service the hospice offers.

This year the hospice faces a budgeted deficit of £435,000 due to rising healthcare costs and a static government funding, and the Adderbury-based charity needs support from the local community to close that gap.

Marketing and communications manager, Chris Higgins, added: “These are challenging times for our local hospice, and soon we will need to make decisions which will impact the lives of local people facing life-limiting illness, now and well in to the future.

"It’s likely that, unless we can close the funding gap, fewer people will be able to receive the support they desperately need.

"By taking part in this year’s event and raising sponsorship money, you’ll be helping to ensure that care continues for people who really need it.”

Tickets are £15 for adults, £8 for children. Each budding Santa is encouraged to raise a minimum of £30 sponsorship.

For more information visit, www.khh.org.uk/santa.