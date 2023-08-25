News you can trust since 1838
Katharine House Hospice open new shop in Banbury

The Katharine House Hospice group has opened a new shop in Banbury today (Friday August 25).
By Jack Ingham
Published 25th Aug 2023, 10:06 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 10:06 BST

The shop, which is located on 8a Hill View Crescent, is the charity's second outlet in town and will cater to the local community, offering a whole range of second hand goods.

Opening today at 10am, the store will be managed by Paula Putt, who has worked for Katharine House for more than 17 years as the shop manager for the hospice’s Chipping Norton store.

She said: "Our shops are the face of Katharine House and are essential to help raise vital funds so the hospice can continue the good work it does in the community. The Hillview shop is bright, modern, and friendly, with a little bit of everything for sale. Plus, it has easy access, as we have a parking bay right outside the front of the shop.

Paula Putt opens the new Katharine House Hospice charity shop in Banbury.Paula Putt opens the new Katharine House Hospice charity shop in Banbury.
Paula Putt opens the new Katharine House Hospice charity shop in Banbury.

"It will be a new challenge for me to set up and running a new shop within the Hillview community. I have been privileged to work with some amazing, dedicated volunteers and paid staff, past and present, and equally generous donors and customers who, over time, have become friends and regular customers."

For more information about volunteering or to enquire about donations, call 01295 574249, pop in to the shop and speak to Paula in person, or get in touch with the Katharine House volunteering team by emailing [email protected]

For more information about the Katharine House Hospice, visit the charity’s website here by clicking here: www.khh.org.uk/

Related topics:Banbury